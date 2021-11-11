Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) PT Lowered to $54.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $79.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 42.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Beyond Meat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Beyond Meat from $95.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on Beyond Meat from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Beyond Meat from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Beyond Meat presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.60.

Shares of NASDAQ BYND opened at $94.48 on Thursday. Beyond Meat has a 1 year low of $91.55 and a 1 year high of $221.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.16 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 17.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.85.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.48). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 26.78% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 175.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 414.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 154.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

