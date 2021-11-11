Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Receives $68.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.25.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BCYC. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $46.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

In other news, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $279,442.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 550 shares in the company, valued at $19,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $65,124.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,893 shares in the company, valued at $8,893,085.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,163 shares of company stock worth $1,550,221 over the last 90 days. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $50,654,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $23,896,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,828,000 after acquiring an additional 228,442 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 609.7% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 240,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,173,000 after acquiring an additional 206,300 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 2,855.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 63,966 shares during the period. 56.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BCYC traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,518. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.23. Bicycle Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $60.70. The company has a current ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.40 and a beta of -0.29.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 562.38% and a negative return on equity of 48.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

