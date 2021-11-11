Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,807 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 253.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,284,000 after buying an additional 1,013,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 2,733.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 697,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,901,000 after buying an additional 672,473 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 1,853.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 506,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,948,000 after buying an additional 480,309 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,060,000 after buying an additional 270,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,038,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,660,000 after buying an additional 190,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

BGFV stock opened at $38.58 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.74. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $42.70. The company has a market cap of $860.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.06). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 39.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

