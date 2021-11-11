BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 42.51% and a negative return on equity of 74.17%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. BIOLASE updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:BIOL traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,165,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,583,214. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $85.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.46. BIOLASE has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $1.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BIOLASE stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,573 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BIOL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BIOLASE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of BIOLASE from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems uses a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

