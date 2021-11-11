Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Receives $11.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BNGO. Zacks Investment Research cut Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNGO. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 5,629.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BNGO traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.06. 131,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,580,967. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 1.78. Bionano Genomics has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $15.69.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

