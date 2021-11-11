BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.07) EPS.

NASDAQ BTAI traded down $1.23 on Thursday, reaching $33.05. The company had a trading volume of 170,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,488. The firm has a market cap of $924.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.98. BioXcel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $67.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.31.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BTAI shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) by 391.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,997 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.43% of BioXcel Therapeutics worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 47.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

