Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.54

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$7.54 and last traded at C$7.38, with a volume of 666480 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.10.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BIR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.75 to C$9.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Birchcliff Energy to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.48.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.26.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$193.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$188.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 5.99%.

In other news, Senior Officer Myles Bosman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.53, for a total transaction of C$1,306,000.00.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

