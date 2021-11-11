Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Price Target Raised to C$12.50 at TD Securities

Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Bird Construction in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Bird Construction from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Bird Construction currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

BIRDF traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.51. The stock had a trading volume of 921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470. Bird Construction has a one year low of $5.17 and a one year high of $8.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.93.

Bird Construction, Inc is an investment holding company with interest in construction services. The firm through its subsidiaries carries on business as a general contractor with offices in St. John’s, Wabush, Halifax, Saint John, Montreal, Toronto, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver. It focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, mining, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.