BitCapitalVendor Price Hits $0.0009 (BCV)

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. One BitCapitalVendor coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, BitCapitalVendor has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. BitCapitalVendor has a total market capitalization of $899,480.21 and $107,832.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.08 or 0.00054384 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $145.24 or 0.00225151 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000522 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00011201 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.65 or 0.00092471 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About BitCapitalVendor

BitCapitalVendor is a coin. Its genesis date was November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 coins. BitCapitalVendor’s official website is www.bitcv.com . BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bit Capital Index 30 and the Bit Capital Index 150 (known as the BCI) are a set of indexes released by Bit Capital Vendor in April 2018 to reflect the overall picture of the cryptocurrency exchange market. The BCV group uses an objective and scientific method to calculate BCI. After eliminating stable currencies, it selects the cryptocurrency with the largest market cap and the best liquidity in qualified exchanges and uses the calculation method of the market-valued weighted index to show the changes of the overall market value. “

BitCapitalVendor Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCapitalVendor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCapitalVendor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

