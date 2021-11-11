Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) One Day Volume Tops $20.00

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 11th. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market cap of $84,729.19 and $20.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 509% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000046 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Profile

XBI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

