Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.92

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.92 and traded as low as C$8.92. Blackline Safety shares last traded at C$8.92, with a volume of 15,300 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Blackline Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James set a C$11.50 price objective on Blackline Safety and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$8.70 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Blackline Safety from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Blackline Safety has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.83.

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.92. The stock has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a P/E ratio of -42.88.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$12.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.96 million. Research analysts predict that Blackline Safety Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackline Safety Company Profile (CVE:BLN)

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.