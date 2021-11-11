BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.21

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.213 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NYSE:BME opened at $48.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.80 and a 200 day moving average of $48.15. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $50.94.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

