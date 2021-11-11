BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0585 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by 24.0% over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund II alerts:

Shares of MVT stock opened at $15.24 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $17.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.72.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,664 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.35% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II worth $4,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc operates as mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. It invests under normal market conditions in municipal bonds rated investment grade and invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.