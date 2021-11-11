BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0585 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by 24.0% over the last three years.
Shares of MVT stock opened at $15.24 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $17.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.72.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc operates as mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. It invests under normal market conditions in municipal bonds rated investment grade and invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.
