BlackSky Technology (BKSY) to Release Earnings on Friday

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of BKSY opened at $9.95 on Thursday. BlackSky Technology has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $17.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.18.

BlackSky Technology Company Profile

BlackSky Holdings Inc is a provider of real-time geospatial intelligence and global monitoring services. BlackSky Holdings Inc, formerly known as Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp., is based in United States.

