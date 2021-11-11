Blackstone Inc Acquires New Position in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,126,000. Blackstone Inc owned about 0.19% of Treace Medical Concepts as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 24.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock opened at $21.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.30. The company has a quick ratio of 13.50, a current ratio of 14.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.18 and a 1-year high of $37.17.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). On average, analysts predict that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

In other news, CEO John T. Treace sold 58,089 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $1,204,765.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Treace sold 30,827 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $768,825.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,087 shares of company stock worth $2,254,877 in the last ninety days.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

