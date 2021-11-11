Blackstone Inc Acquires Shares of 124,998 Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:THMA)

Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:THMA) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 124,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition in the first quarter worth $121,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition in the second quarter worth $239,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition in the first quarter worth $241,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition in the second quarter worth $246,000.

Shares of THMA opened at $9.98 on Thursday. Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $10.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93.

Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

