Blackstone Inc Acquires Shares of 47,000 PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,000. Blackstone Inc owned about 0.10% of PubMatic at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,053,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of PubMatic by 340.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after buying an additional 70,039 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of PubMatic by 225.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,672,000. 17.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PubMatic alerts:

PUBM stock opened at $35.03 on Thursday. PubMatic, Inc. has a one year low of $21.61 and a one year high of $76.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.74 and a 200-day moving average of $31.97.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. As a group, research analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Amar K. Goel sold 33,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,012,897.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder August Capital Management V, L sold 39,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $1,099,990.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,421 shares of company stock valued at $4,047,804 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.10.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.