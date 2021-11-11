Blackstone Inc Buys New Stake in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,126,000. Blackstone Inc owned approximately 0.19% of Treace Medical Concepts at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TMCI. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,823,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter valued at $637,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth $294,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Timbie sold 11,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $281,285.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Treace sold 30,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $768,825.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,877 in the last three months.

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of TMCI stock opened at $21.30 on Thursday. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.18 and a 12 month high of $37.17. The company has a current ratio of 14.27, a quick ratio of 13.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.30.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). On average, analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

