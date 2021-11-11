Blackstone Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Blackstone Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 10.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 319,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,895 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 16.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,774,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838,191 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,162,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,327 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 1.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,973,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,971,000 after purchasing an additional 323,022 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 27.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,318,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883,920 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 20.7% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 12,950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,913 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ETRN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.20.

NYSE:ETRN opened at $10.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 2.01. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average of $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 96.77%.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

