Blackstone Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Blackstone Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 10.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 319,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,895 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 42.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 740,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 221,096 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 16.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 139,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 19,189 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 823,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after purchasing an additional 23,040 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 147.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 200,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 119,448 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 106.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 263,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 135,890 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ETRN opened at $10.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 2.01. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average of $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is 96.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ETRN shares. TheStreet raised Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.20.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

