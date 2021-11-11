Blackstone Inc Invests $3.88 Million in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG)

Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,000. Blackstone Inc owned about 5.91% of First Reserve Sustainable Growth at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 2nd quarter worth about $484,000. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 2nd quarter worth about $490,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 2nd quarter worth about $696,000.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth stock opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87. First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $10.02.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp., blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

