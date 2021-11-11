Blackstone Inc Makes New $1.49 Million Investment in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX)

Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,000. Blackstone Inc owned about 0.35% of Gores Holdings VIII as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $487,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $694,000. 52.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIIX stock opened at $9.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.82. Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $10.25.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

