Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Director Donald Engel Sells 15,000 Shares

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Director Donald Engel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $585,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLNK opened at $32.83 on Thursday. Blink Charging Co. has a 1-year low of $9.21 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -38.17 and a beta of 3.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.10 and its 200-day moving average is $33.29.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.16). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 25.11% and a negative net margin of 328.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blink Charging Co. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLNK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Blink Charging in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital lowered Blink Charging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Blink Charging in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Blink Charging from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLNK. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,451,000 after purchasing an additional 93,528 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 18,608 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 348.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $534,000. 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

