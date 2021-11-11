Bluefin Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 19,691 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 120,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 13,837 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 244.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,721,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,493 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,443,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

SKT stock opened at $19.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -391.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.93. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.43.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $112.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.96 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. This is a boost from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is -1,459.71%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SKT shares. Compass Point upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, EVP Chad Perry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $106,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $25,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $288,060 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

