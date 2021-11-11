Bluefin Capital Management LLC Has $604,000 Stock Holdings in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gores Holdings VII were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the 1st quarter worth about $1,160,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the 1st quarter valued at about $398,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,383,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the 1st quarter valued at about $920,000.

Shares of GSEVU stock opened at $9.92 on Thursday. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.95.

