Bluefin Capital Management LLC Invests $364,000 in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 185.6% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 4.4% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 4,428.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Change Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Change Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Change Healthcare from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Change Healthcare to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of CHNG stock opened at $21.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -142.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40. Change Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $15.88 and a one year high of $24.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $826.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.09 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. Change Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

