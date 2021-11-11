Bluefin Capital Management LLC Invests $506,000 in ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 48,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IS. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in ironSource in the 2nd quarter worth $187,956,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of ironSource in the second quarter valued at about $80,066,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ironSource in the second quarter worth about $63,525,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ironSource during the second quarter worth about $61,950,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of ironSource during the second quarter worth about $58,054,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Get ironSource alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on IS. Macquarie began coverage on ironSource in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial began coverage on ironSource in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on ironSource in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.80 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on ironSource in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on ironSource in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ironSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.06.

Shares of IS opened at $12.12 on Thursday. ironSource Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $13.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.30.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $135.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ironSource Ltd. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ironSource

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS).

Receive News & Ratings for ironSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ironSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.