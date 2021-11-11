Bluefin Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 15,818 Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Change Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 4,428.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 185.6% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $21.40 on Thursday. Change Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.88 and a twelve month high of $24.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.67, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.43.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $826.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHNG. Zacks Investment Research raised Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Change Healthcare to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Change Healthcare from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

