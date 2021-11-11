Bluefin Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 59,642 EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 59,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of EMCORE as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in EMCORE by 393.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 8,778 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in EMCORE by 53.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 18,921 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in EMCORE in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EMCORE by 5.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 186,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 9,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCORE in the second quarter worth about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCORE alerts:

EMKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EMCORE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of EMCORE from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.94.

In other EMCORE news, Director Rex S. Jackson sold 17,000 shares of EMCORE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $127,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,641 shares in the company, valued at $680,713.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey Rittichier sold 20,000 shares of EMCORE stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $157,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,024.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EMCORE stock opened at $8.25 on Thursday. EMCORE Co. has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $10.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.16. The stock has a market cap of $304.30 million, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.27.

EMCORE Profile

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It offers catv broadband transport and access; lasers and components; chip level devices; satellite RF fiber optic transport; wireless/distributed antenn systems; microwave components; fiber optics gyros, sensors, and navigation systems.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.