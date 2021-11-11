Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.40.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Bluegreen Vacations from $42.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist assumed coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Bluegreen Vacations news, Vice Chairman John E. Abdo purchased 3,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.66 per share, with a total value of $105,975.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan B. Levan purchased 6,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $197,011.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 10,312 shares of company stock worth $306,072 in the last three months. Insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 11,802 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 33,416 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 198.2% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 48,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 32,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

Bluegreen Vacations stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.34. 1,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,867. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.38. Bluegreen Vacations has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $31.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.90 million, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.87.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.40. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 7.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.53) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bluegreen Vacations will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

