Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.04% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. “

Get Bluegreen Vacations alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on Bluegreen Vacations from $42.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

BVH stock opened at $31.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.72 million, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.87. Bluegreen Vacations has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $31.25.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.40. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 7.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.53) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Bluegreen Vacations news, Vice Chairman John E. Abdo bought 3,573 shares of Bluegreen Vacations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.66 per share, for a total transaction of $105,975.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alan B. Levan bought 6,589 shares of Bluegreen Vacations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $197,011.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 10,312 shares of company stock valued at $306,072 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BVH. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 931,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,767,000 after buying an additional 184,675 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Bluegreen Vacations in the 2nd quarter worth $3,162,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 859,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,477,000 after buying an additional 114,442 shares in the last quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. lifted its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 1,291,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,245,000 after buying an additional 93,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 201,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after buying an additional 90,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bluegreen Vacations (BVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.