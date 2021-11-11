Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 43.49%.
Shares of Blueknight Energy Partners stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.51. The company had a trading volume of 243,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,427. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.44. The firm has a market cap of $145.71 million, a PE ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.30. Blueknight Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $4.26.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Blueknight Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.
Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile
BlueKnight Energy Partners LP engages in the operation of independent asphalt facilities. It provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt. The company was founded on February 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.
