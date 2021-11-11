Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 43.49%.

Shares of Blueknight Energy Partners stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.51. The company had a trading volume of 243,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,427. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.44. The firm has a market cap of $145.71 million, a PE ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.30. Blueknight Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $4.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Blueknight Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Blueknight Energy Partners stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) by 43.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,086,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326,441 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.62% of Blueknight Energy Partners worth $4,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile

BlueKnight Energy Partners LP engages in the operation of independent asphalt facilities. It provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt. The company was founded on February 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

