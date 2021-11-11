Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Receives C$53.78 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$53.78.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BEI.UN shares. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Boardwalk REIT to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. CIBC increased their price objective on Boardwalk REIT to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$42.25 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$44.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Get Boardwalk REIT alerts:

BEI.UN opened at C$54.02 on Monday. Boardwalk REIT has a 1-year low of C$29.83 and a 1-year high of C$55.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$49.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$44.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The stock has a market cap of C$2.76 billion and a PE ratio of -17.92.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.