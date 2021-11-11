Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Acquired by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management increased its position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,869 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,904 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management owned approximately 0.11% of Boise Cascade worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boise Cascade stock opened at $67.92 on Thursday. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $39.55 and a fifty-two week high of $78.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.19. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 56.14% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 15.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.79%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BCC. DA Davidson increased their target price on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boise Cascade currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

