BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Raises Dividend to $0.53 Per Share

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share by the bank on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

BOK Financial has increased its dividend by 15.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 16 years. BOK Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 31.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BOK Financial to earn $6.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.0%.

Shares of BOKF stock opened at $109.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BOK Financial has a 1 year low of $65.33 and a 1 year high of $110.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.47.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.96. BOK Financial had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $510.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $860,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,917,392.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,450 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,360. 56.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BOK Financial stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,303 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,654 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of BOK Financial worth $5,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

