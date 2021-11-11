Boosted Finance (BOOST) Price Up 40.1% Over Last Week

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded up 15.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 11th. Boosted Finance has a market capitalization of $503,215.77 and $90,322.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.41 or 0.00012939 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded up 40.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.32 or 0.00074368 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.73 or 0.00073463 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.10 or 0.00097111 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,676.77 or 0.07197615 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64,790.08 or 0.99712802 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kadena (KDA) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00041839 BTC.

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance . The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

