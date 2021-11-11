Boothbay Fund Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,571,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,903,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,841,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,722,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,378,000. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IAS. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.38.

NASDAQ:IAS opened at $23.68 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.75. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.23 and a 1 year high of $26.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $75.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.55 million. On average, analysts predict that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

