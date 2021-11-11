Boothbay Fund Management LLC Invests $313,000 in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Air Lease by 3,770.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,039,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,128,000 after buying an additional 1,986,795 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,670,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,867,000 after purchasing an additional 782,825 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 803,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,360,000 after purchasing an additional 461,531 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,889,000 after purchasing an additional 454,973 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,616,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,722,000 after acquiring an additional 253,553 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $79,560.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,269,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,497,646.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AL opened at $49.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.88. Air Lease Co. has a 12 month low of $32.97 and a 12 month high of $52.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. Air Lease had a net margin of 19.99% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $524.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This is a positive change from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.63%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Air Lease from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

