Boothbay Fund Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,508 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,353 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSII stock opened at $27.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.56. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.47 and a 52 week high of $48.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 4.62.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.72 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

CSII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

