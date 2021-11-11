Boothbay Fund Management LLC Purchases New Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MRNA. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 388.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,990,000 after buying an additional 4,883,219 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,704 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,188,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,925 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 30,664.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,514,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,612 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,215,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.50.

In related news, Director Paul Sagan sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total transaction of $708,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 411,250 shares of company stock valued at $152,215,165. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $228.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.13 and a 12 month high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

