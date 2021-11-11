Boothbay Fund Management LLC Takes $303,000 Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 452.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $42.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.60 and a 200-day moving average of $35.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $49.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.81. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $44.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.4731 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.82%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.90.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

