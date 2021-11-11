Boston Common Asset Management LLC Buys 55 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 805 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 125.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on FedEx from $346.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on FedEx from $344.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on FedEx from $375.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on FedEx from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.13.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $248.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $66.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $216.34 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.