Boston Common Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $187.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $172.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.19 and a 200-day moving average of $189.56. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $152.71 and a 52 week high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.05%.

In related news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.08.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

