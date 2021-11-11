Boston Common Asset Management LLC Has $306,000 Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,956,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,415,353,000 after acquiring an additional 662,580 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,373,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,654,562,000 after acquiring an additional 360,691 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,355,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,644,090,000 after acquiring an additional 214,529 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,530,306,000 after acquiring an additional 26,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,001,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,135,669,000 after acquiring an additional 446,165 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $337.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $93.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $348.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $367.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 47.99%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.40.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

