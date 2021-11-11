Boston Common Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $893,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 4.9% during the second quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 76,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $1,874,000. Finally, Derby & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $209,000. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $49.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.48. The stock has a market cap of $274.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.72.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.