Boston Common Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,478 Shares of Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,217 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dassault Systèmes were worth $3,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 2.7% in the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 40,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Dassault Systèmes in the second quarter worth about $1,152,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 262.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Dassault Systèmes in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Dassault Systèmes in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Dassault Systèmes alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners lowered Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

DASTY stock opened at $61.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.52. The stock has a market cap of $82.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.54, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.82. Dassault Systèmes SE has a fifty-two week low of $35.58 and a fifty-two week high of $64.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.