Boston Common Asset Management LLC Sells 153 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 234.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.71.

NYSE:MA opened at $357.94 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $312.38 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $362.27.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.