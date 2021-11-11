Boston Common Asset Management LLC Sells 221 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $5,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 7.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 13.7% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 122,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,357,000 after buying an additional 14,781 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 59.3% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 11.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 16.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 223,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,732,000 after buying an additional 32,347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ATR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.33.

NYSE:ATR opened at $129.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.61 and a 1-year high of $158.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $825.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.32 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 42.94%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

