Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,859,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,089,462 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific makes up 1.0% of Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.41% of Boston Scientific worth $250,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Shares of BSX traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.21. 27,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,609,046. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The stock has a market cap of $60.10 billion, a PE ratio of 58.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 728 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $33,000.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,419 shares in the company, valued at $925,593.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,042 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total transaction of $8,628,722.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 611,923 shares of company stock valued at $26,633,956. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.52.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.