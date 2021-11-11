Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EPAY. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bottomline Technologies (de) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.33.

Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock opened at $47.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $36.05 and a 1 year high of $55.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.79 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.04.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ken D’amato sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $214,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Francis Kelly sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $39,702.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,891 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,557 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,333,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,918,000 after purchasing an additional 490,282 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,393,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,668,000 after buying an additional 41,288 shares in the last quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 2nd quarter worth $46,605,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 261.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,048,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,203,000 after buying an additional 758,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,042,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,957,000 after buying an additional 9,922 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

